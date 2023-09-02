Coco Gauff Says Justin Bieber Was Her Secret U.S. Open Weapon

Read it at New York Post
Coco Gauff is crediting Justin Bieber with helping her win Friday night’s match at the U.S. Open—noting that after she spotted the singer and wife Hailey in the stands, she didn’t lose a game. “Oh yeah, I definitely saw who was there,” Gauff said after her victory, which propels her to the round of 16. “I thought I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.” The New York Post reports that the Biebers stood to applaud Gauff and were sitting near her pal, NBA star Jimmy Butler.