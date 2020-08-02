CHEAT SHEET
‘Cocoon’ Actor Wilford Brimley Dies at 85
Wilford Brimley, the actor who famously led a group of senior citizens in Cocoon to discover an alien pod and played a gruff baseball manager opposite Robert Redford in The Natural, has died in a Utah hospital. Brimley’s thick white mustache made him a natural for roles that required gruff charm, and he often played roles of menacing men. He started his career as a stunt rider and was well known for his commercials for Quaker Oats. More recently, he appeared in a series of commercials for diabetes awareness. He was 85 years old.