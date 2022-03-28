‘CODA’ Wins Oscar for Best Picture

CHEAT SHEET
CODA, the uplifting dramedy about a hearing girl in a deaf family who takes up singing, won the Oscar for Best Picture—after also taking the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. The film premiered at the Sundance film festival, where Apple paid a record-breaking $25 million for it. Beast critic Kevin Fallon called it a “remarkable” film about “how the arts can help center a person as they face their hardest battles in life, how a passion for them can help a person see themselves for who they really are, help heal them, and carry them toward a brighter future.”