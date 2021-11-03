QAnoner Gets Probation After Firing at Courthouse to ‘Get in Front of the Court’
‘INTENSELY PATRIOTIC PERSON’
A judge has sentenced a 40-year-old Oregon man to five years of probation, on the condition that he seek mental health treatment, for firing a gun at Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse. An attorney for Cody Melby argued on Monday prior to the sentencing that his client had shot several rounds at the façade of the building on Jan. 8 “to get in front of the court for political and patriotic reasons,” adding, “He is an intensely patriotic person.”
At the Monday hearing, Melby claimed he had transported “confidential and classified materials” while serving in the Army, and that his intent in court was “to just be able to talk to you and kind of come forward with some stuff.” In YouTube videos leading up to Jan. 6, Melby espoused views in line with “Stop the Steal” and QAnon conspiracy theories. On Jan. 6, Melby was cited by police for criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm after he allegedly attempted to break into the Oregon State Capitol in the midst of a far-right rally.
Federal prosecutors argued for a probationary sentence even as the judge expressed concerns over “leniency.” Melby “did not aim inside the building,” a prosecutor said, adding later, “He aimed at one of the columns that was wrapped in plywood. Effectively, judge, this defendant used a firearm to commit an act of misdemeanor vandalism.”