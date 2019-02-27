Cohen: Donald Trump Jr. Signed Hush-Money Checks, Too
ANOTHER ONE
Michael Cohen claimed during his House Oversight Committee testimony Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr. signed at least one of the checks reimbursing him for his alleged hush-money payments to two women who said they’d had affairs with President Donald Trump. This marked a departure from Cohen’s prepared testimony, which only implicated President Trump and his lawyers in the alleged scheme. “I am providing a copy of a $35,000 check that President Trump personally signed from his personal bank account on August 1st of 2017, when he was president of the United States, pursuant to the coverup which was the basis of my guilty plea to reimburse me,” Cohen said, adding that “This $35,000 check was one of 11 check installments that was paid throughout the year while he was president. Other checks to reimburse me for the hush-money payments were signed by Donald Trump Jr. and [attorney] Allen Weisselberg.” To back his claims, Cohen provided $35,000 checks that appear to show signatures from Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Weisselberg.