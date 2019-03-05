Cohen's Lawyer Unveils New Alleged Trump Check on Live TV

CHEAT SHEET
An attorney for Michael Cohen, Michael Monico, revealed a new check allegedly given to Cohen from President Trump for a hush-money payment on live TV Monday night. Monico told MSNBC's Ari Melber that the check, which he said was not submitted to Congress as evidence because it was only recently found, was from Feb. 2017 and came after a White House meeting Cohen had with Trump. At the meeting, Monico claims Trump told Cohen that two checks of $35,000 would be forthcoming. “When Michael Cohen went to see the president for the first time in the White House in February 2017... the president said to Michael at that time, you will be getting the two checks soon. The two checks meaning the two $35,000 checks,” Monico said. “And sure enough it was on Valentines Day 2o17.”