    STEPPING DOWN

    Coke-Busted Congressman Resigns

    Steve Nesius/Reuters,© Steve Nesius / Reuters

    Republican Congressman Trey Radel announced today that he will resign from Congress. The GOP freshman pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in November after he was caught buying 3.5 grams of cocaine from an undercover police officer. Florida Gov. Rick Scott and other Republicans had called for him to resign, and the House Ethics Committee said it would launch an investigation. At the time of his arrest, he said "I will take it one day at a time and, in doing so, I hope to rebuild and regain trust."

