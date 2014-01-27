Coke-Busted Congressman Resigns

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
Republican Congressman Trey Radel announced today that he will resign from Congress. The GOP freshman pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in November after he was caught buying 3.5 grams of cocaine from an undercover police officer. Florida Gov. Rick Scott and other Republicans had called for him to resign, and the House Ethics Committee said it would launch an investigation. At the time of his arrest, he said "I will take it one day at a time and, in doing so, I hope to rebuild and regain trust."