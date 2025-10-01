Colbert and Kimmel Team Up to Slam ‘Son of a B***h’ Trump

Donald Trump’s two least favorite late night hosts teamed up to denounce him, as Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert called out America’s “son of a b---h” president on Wednesday night.

Kimmel was Colbert’s guest on The Late Show, where he spilled the beans for the first time about how his suspension from ABC played out. Colbert asked whether he could have ever imagined “the president of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment.”

No, Kimmel replied, “I never imagined that we’d ever have a president like this. And I hope we don’t ever have another president like this again.”

“The son of a b---h,” he added, “Unbelievable.”

“Mr. Son of a B---h,” Colbert corrected.

Both Kimmel and Stephen Colbert were nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards, where Colbert won. CBS announced the cancellation of Colbert's show earlier this year, a move some saw as politically motivated. Francis Specker/Getty Images

Colbert, having lost his own battle with Trump with the help of Paramount’s merger with Skydance, will be off the air by May 2026.

“Are you hiring?” Colbert quipped to Kimmel Wednesday, “I’m available in June,” he said, joking that he’d even take a job as Kimmel’s sidekick’s sidekick.

“It’s terrible what happened to your staff,” Kimmel said, joking that at least 10 of them had begged him for jobs on his own show.

Kimmel’s “indefinite” suspension, which ultimately only lasted six days before he was back on air, came after FCC threats over his on-air comments about MAGA’s reaction to the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Kimmel was silent about ABC’s decision to pull his show until he returned last week, delivering his one of his most watched monologues in years.

“You almost have to feel sorry for” Trump, Kimmel said at the time. “He tried, did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly.”

The host has never let up on his criticism of Trump despite the suspension and threats from the White House, and his appearance on The Late Show Wednesday was no different, as he reflected on Trump’s determination to get Kimmel, Colbert, and both their staffs off the air.

“I never even imagined there would ever be a situation in which the president of our country was celebrating hundreds of Americans losing their jobs,” Kimmel said. “Somebody who took pleasure in that. That to me is the absolute opposite of what a leader of this country is supposed to be.”