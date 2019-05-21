“It’s finally happened,” Stephen Colbert said during his monologue Monday night. “The thing we’ve all been waiting for, a Republican finally read the Mueller report.”

The Late Show host was referring to Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), who became the first Republican member of Congress to call for President Trump’s impeachment over the weekend.

“So with that, I would like to offer the Republican Party this apology,” Colbert said, turning to the camera. “Now, I know I give the GOP a hard time and often imply that you’re a spineless group of self-interested toadies who would rather see the country destroyed than stand up to an out of control narcissistic toddler.”

“I was wrong,” he added, “about one of you.”

Colbert also mocked the notion that Amash has made the calls for Trump’s impeachment “bipartisan,” joking, “Yeah, technically. Like technically in high school once we had one girl at our Dungeons and Dragons party, but that doesn’t mean it was co-ed.”

“Exactly zero Republicans have joined Amash in condemning Trump,” he continued, signing out Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who called the congressman’s statement “courageous” but would not echo it himself.

“Yes, his statement is courageous and I choose not to engage in courage,” Colbert said, imitating Romney. “That, uh, sounds kind of dangerous frankly.”