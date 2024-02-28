Stephen Colbert Turns on Biden Over Ice Cream Diplomacy

There are certain ways to deliver breaking news regarding matters of international diplomacy. In between licks of an ice cream cone isn’t the most dignified among them—at least not according to Stephen Colbert.

On Tuesday night, The Late Show host shared just how happy he was for his friend and former Strike Force Five partner Seth Meyers to have scored an interview with Joe Biden as part of Late Night’s 10th anniversary special on Monday night.

“Last night, Biden appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Colbert explained. “And I for one am so happy for my dear friend Seth that he had the president on his show. Even though we have invited him here to the Ed Sullivan Theater and he has not… is he over there? I don’t see him. Keep looking, maybe he’s lost. He is so very, very old.”

Meanwhile, we learned that the president is confident we’ll soon see an Israel-Gaza ceasefire. “The odd thing is how we found out about it,” said Colbert.

In addition to sitting down for an interview with Colbert’s “former friend” Seth, the pair were filmed discussing world events while out at an ice cream shop; which is where a reporter asked when the ceasefire might begin.

In between licks of a quickly melting ice cream cone, Biden said he was hopeful that it would begin by Monday.

Colbert praised Biden’s “very statesman like response, and reason to kindle hope. If he hadn’t said it directly into a scoop of mint chip.”

But the late-night host’s favorite thing about this clip, he explained, is “how awkward this moment is for Seth Meyers.

“I feel you, Seth,” said Colbert. “This is why you have to be careful about inviting reporters to watch you film with your guests. You don’t want to answer serious questions during a goofy segment. That’s why Seinfeld stopped doing Comedians in Cars Discussing Afghanistan.”

While discussing the Michigan primary on Tuesday, Colbert also noted that one of the biggest hurdles for the current president in the Great Lake state will undoubtedly be the ill will he’s earning among Arab-Americans due to his soft response to Israel’s actions in Gaza. As a result, one group of Arab-American and Muslim leaders are encouraging Democrats to vote “uncommitted” on their ballots.