Colbert Expresses Regret Over Kate Middleton Affair Jokes

Stephen Colbert is taking back his Kate Middleton jokes, along with the rest of America.

Monday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host took some time to address his comic remarks about the princess’ “mysterious” disappearance from public life, acknowledging that the jokes “upset some people.” This comes after the Princess of Wales revealed to the public that she was being treated for cancer.

“Two weeks ago, we did some jokes about that mystery and all of the attendant fru-frah in reporting about that,” he said on Monday. “And when I made those jokes, that upset some people—even before her diagnosis was revealed. I can understand that. I mean, a lot of my jokes have upset people in the past and I’m sure some of my jokes will upset people in the future but there's a standard that I try to hold myself to and that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.”

The jokes in question were from a show two weeks ago, when Colbert brought a Royal conspiracy theory to air. “The kingdom has been all a-flutter, by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. But now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, the future king of England William, having an affair. Oh no, my heart goes out to poor Kate. Now let’s dish the hot goss—I’m ready to spill the tea, literally!” he said, while an attendant brought him a literal cup of tea.

“So I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” he said before launching into a rehashing of rumors surrounding Prince William and the Marchioness that go back to 2019 and joking about Prince William laughing off cheating rumors. The Marchioness, Rose Hanbury, sent the Late Show a legal notice after the broadcast.

Now that the Princess of Wales revealed her diagnosis as the reason for her public disappearance, Colbert expressed regret for the jokes on Monday. “We do a lot of shows and I tell a lot of jokes,” he said, “mostly what everybody’s talking about. And for the last six weeks to two months, everybody has been talking about the mystery of Kate Milddleton’s disappearance from public life.”

But that’s no excuse, he said. “Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family,” he continued. “And though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at the Late Show would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”