As if being compared to Hitler and Mussolini by top psychologists wasn’t enough for Donald Trump, the embattled former/wannabe president decided to echo some of der Führer's most xenophobic language when he went on a rant about immigration over the weekend during a stump speech in New Hampshire.

Stephen Colbert was rendered nearly (though fortunately not entirely) speechless after hearing Trump’s tirade. “It’s beginning to look a lot like fascism,” he sang on Monday, before playing a clip of the former president claiming that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

“That is absolutely disgusting,” said Colbert. “Also: Not true. The blood of our country is not being poisoned by immigrants. It’s being poisoned by dipping pizza in Ranch dressing.”

On a more serious note, Colbert noted that, “The statement is horrifying in and of itself, but it gets even worse when you realize the term ‘blood poisoning’ was used by Hitler in his manifesto Mein Kampf.”

To make matters worse, a former advisor to Mike Pence defended Trump’s comments by stating that he thinks “it’s highly unlikely that Donald Trump has ever read Mein Kampf.” And Colbert could sort of see his point—“Right. ‘Cause it’s a book. He probably got the version with pictures, Mein First Kampf.”

The story got even worse when Lindsey Graham decided to weigh in. The Republican South Carolina senator admitted that he could “care less what language people use as long as we get it right.”

“Yeah, what language our leaders use does not and has never mattered,” joked Colbert. “That’s why the Constitution starts with ‘We da ploo-plees of the Untided Yabba Dabba Doo bawita bawita dang da dang homina homina homina homina homina homina homina.”