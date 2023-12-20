Colbert Kicks the Hell Out of Rudy Giuliani While He’s Down

Last week, Rudy Giuliani was ordered to cough up a whopping $148 million in damages to former Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, for repeatedly—and falsely—claiming that they illegally counted votes for Joe Biden that did not exist. But not even being found guilty of the charges could stop Giuliani from continuing to repeat the same lies about Freeman and Moss, so they sued the disgraced former New York City mayor again!

“Obviously he needs money fast,” said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in reaction to the news. “I recommend he drill for oil in his skull.”

As for the same two women suing Giuliani for a second time? Colbert didn’t seem all that surprised.

“After this enormous punishment for the damage he caused by lying continually about these two innocent women, I’m sure he’s learned his lesson,” Colbert continued, “and he continues to repeat his false allegations the poll watchers interfered in the 2020 election. He’s done it outside the courthouse, on Newsmax, and on Steve Bannon’s podcast. He says it everywhere he goes! He even said it to his current roommates: two seagulls on South Street Seaport.”

Colbert had to stifle a laugh when he shared that Freeman and Moss had sued Donald Trump’s former right-hand man a second time in order to “permanently stop him from lying about them.”

“Normally, I would say don’t kick a man when he’s down,” Colbert concluded.“But in Rudy’s case: Go for it!”