Colbert Report Sponsors U.S. Speedskating

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
Speedskating will be getting a whole new kind of exposure now that The Colbert Report has stepped up as the sport's new sponsor. The fake-news show swooped in to save the struggling Olympic team after its main sponsor, DSB Bank NV, declared bankruptcy last month, leaving the team little time to attract new sponsors. The show isn't making up the $300,000 sponsorship gap by handing over cold hard cash, but rather calling on Colbert fans for donations. Gold medalist Dan Jansen appeared on the Report Monday with U.S. Speedskating's executive director, who acknowledged it as an "unconventional arrangement." But it's worked in the past, when the show raised money for a charity for injured service members.