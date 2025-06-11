Colbert: Trump’s L.A. Crackdown Is Revenge for His ‘Home Alone 2’ Snub

Stephen Colbert joked that President Trump sent the National Guard and hundreds of Marines into Los Angeles as payback for him not getting an award for his cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

“Trump’s getting his revenge on Tinseltown,” Colbert said on The Late Show Tuesday night as Trump’s militarized crackdown on protests against his sweeping immigration raids continued. “He never won an Emmy for The Apprentice, and was snubbed in the 1993 Oscars for his performance in Home Alone 2.”

Impersonating Trump, Colbert added: "They gave it to Pacino for Scent of a Woman. A woman? I've smelled thousands of women, and I'm not even blind, OK?"

Trump’s brief cameo in the 1992 Christmas movie, starring a young Macaulay Culkin, has been the source of embarrassing headlines for Trump since his rise to power. In April, director Chris Columbus revealed that he wanted to cut the president’s cameo, saying it’s become a “curse” on the film, jokingly adding that cutting it would lead to him being “sent out of the country.”

Demonstrators wave flags from atop a wrecked car, in Los Angeles, California, on June 8. RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

In 2023, Trump denied suggestions from Columbus that he had bullied his way into the production. Three years earlier, Columbus told Business Insider that Trump would only let the crew film in the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time, if they gave him a part in the movie.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why!”

In his cameo, Culkin’s character, Kevin, runs into the hotel and asks for directions to the lobby. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds, before walking away.

Colbert’s monologue came in response to a wave of ICE raids in Los Angeles last week, which have been vociferously defended by Stephen Miller, Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff.

“So, how did we get here?” Colbert said. “Well, remember how Trump promised to round up all the violent immigrant gang members and Hannibal Lecters roaming our streets during the campaign?”

“Turns out, there aren’t that many of them,” Colbert said. “And Stephen Miller wants to deport more than one million immigrants per year. So a few weeks back, he screamed at ICE agents, ‘What do you mean you’re going after criminals? Why aren’t you at Home Depot? Why aren’t you at 7-Eleven?’

“That’s right! Those 7-Eleven workers are dangerous because they have access to biological weapons, like the roller hot dog!”

Law enforcement fire less-lethal munitions at protesters in L.A. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

As protests erupted in response to immigration raids in Los Angeles, President Trump ordered the National Guard into the city—a move Governor Gavin Newsom did not request or endorse.

“Donald Trump, without consulting California law enforcement leaders, commandeered 2,000 of our state’s National Guard members to deploy on our streets, illegally and for no reason,” Newsom said in a livestreamed press conference Tuesday.

Newsom described the move as the beginning of a “downward spiral,” accusing Trump of “fanning the flames” on purpose. “Democracy is under assault,” he added.