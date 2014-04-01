@ColbertReport Deleted

CHEAT SHEET
In a segment with Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert deleted his show’s @ColbertReport Twitter account. The move came after the satirical host came under fire for a tweet about Asians from that account—which was taken out of context and led to a campaign on Twitter using the hashtag #CancelColbert. In response to the firestorm, the show’s team said the show account was actually run by Comedy Central, not Stephen Colbert or the show. Colbert’s personal account will continue to be active.