Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Busted Returning to Centerstage

The corporate executive caught in her boss’s arms on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert isn’t letting the Jumbotron get her down.

Kristin Cabot and her former boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, gained notoriety overnight after the pair frantically darted out of the frame of a kiss cam in July 2025—a viral moment that has racked up more than 3 billion views and exposed their extramarital affair to the world.

Nearly a year later, Cabot, 54, is facing her trauma head-on. The former chief people officer at the tech company Astronomer attended her first concert since the scandal involving her former superior, the Boston Globe reported.

Kristin Cabot speaks to Oprah. The Oprah Podcast/Youtube. The Oprah Podcast/Youtube.

As for the secret motivation behind Cabot’s return to a concert venue to see singer-songwriter Jack Johnson?

“No jumbotron,” she said, according to the Globe. “Only the one that showed him.”

Still, Cabot said at least one concertgoer recognized her from her infamous kiss cam moment.

“Wow, you’re back on the concert circuit!” she reported them as saying.

“I was like, ‘Zip it!’”

Cabot shared her experience during a fireside chat in Boston on Tuesday, moderated by Pirth.org Chief Executive Sherry Hakimi.

In the months following Coldplaygate, Cabot said she has regained some agency.

“I’m still a hot mess, but I’m better,” she said.

The former executive has also been trying her hand on the speaker circuit.

In April, she debuted as a keynote speaker at PR Week’s Crisis Comms Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 16. Tickets to the keynote event were priced at a hefty $875 per person, an amount which did little for her own PR.

Chris Martin went on to warn fans at his concerts after inadvertently exposing a CEO's affair with a co-worker. Robert Okine/Getty Images

Titled “Kristin Cabot: Taking Back The Narrative,” Cabot’s talk positioned her as an “anti-bullying advocate” and detailed her work combating “public shaming, working to better understand and repair a cultural phenomenon that unhesitatingly and relentlessly tears others down in lieu of choosing kindness,” according to the event’s website. The event description also stated that Cabot was “traumatized” by the incident and “unable to leave her home.”

Now, she may be able to leave her home, to see music as well as for paid speaking events, but she definitely will not be returning to another Coldplay concert.

Cabot told TMZ in April that she is done with Coldplay after frontman Chris Martin didn’t reach out to her following the viral incident.

“Would have been great,” Cabot replied to reporter Colin Drummond when asked whether she would have appreciated a check-in.

The 53-year-old added that she would not attend a Coldplay concert in the future.