Cole Haan’s New Running Shoe Is All About Comfort

I always thought that running shoes were just running shoes. If you were able to find a pair that didn’t give you blisters and you were good to go. But there’s a lot more that goes into building a shoe that can go the distance and keep you feeling great, no matter if you’re running two miles or 22 miles. Cole Haan may not be known for their athletic offerings, but they do know a thing or two about extreme comfort. So it should come as no surprise that they launched a running shoe, or well, shoes. The new Performance Running line features a handful of inspired designs for both men and women.

The new shoes, called the Overtake and Outpace, both feature unique qualities built to keep you feeling great while you run. The ZERØGRAND Overtake Running Shoe is equipped with a high-performance mesh upper, a midfoot support system for a secure fit, plus reflective fabric to keep you safe while running at night. The ZERØGRAND Outpace Running Shoe features an open-cell foam sockliner for ultra comfort, achilles padding and molded synthetic heel for a great fit, and an internal skeleton for support no matter the terrain. Both styles come in men’s and women’s sizes and colors. So hit the streets in a running shoe from a brand that has been all about comfort for decades.

Men's ZERØGRAND Overtake Running Shoe Buy on Cole Haan $ 170

Women's ZERØGRAND Overtake Running Shoe Buy on Cole Haan $ 170

Men's ZERØGRAND Outpace Running Shoe Buy on Cole Haan $ 150

Women's ZERØGRAND Outpace Running Shoe Buy on Cole Haan $ 150

