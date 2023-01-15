CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson Get COVID After Golden Globes

    CONTAGION

    Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

    Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have come down with COVID after the Golden Globes and will not be appearing at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Banshees of Inisherin co-stars are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, two of nine nominations for the film. Also missing the Critics Choice will be Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis, who tested positive for COVID a few days after her appearance at the Globes.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter