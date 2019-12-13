Colin Firth and Wife Livia Giuggioli Split After 22 Years of Marriage: Report
British actor Colin Firth has split from his wife, the Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli, after 22 years of marriage, his publicist confirmed on Friday. “Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” Firth’s publicist said in a statement Friday. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”
Last year, Giuggioli admitted to having an affair with a childhood friend, whom the couple later accused of stalking her. The friend and Italian journalist, Marco Brancaccia, later reached a settlement with the couple last July despite his denial of the stalking allegations. “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time, Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited,” his representative, Luke Windsor, told USA TODAY at the time. “Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented.”