For their first “Weekend Update” segment after the recent string of controversial cabinet announcements from Donald Trump , co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che did not hold back.

“This week, Donald Trump continued to announce everyone he’s going to fire in six months,” Jost said, adding, “On Wednesday, Trump nominated Matt Gaetz for attorney general. And Gaetz said the same thing he does when he sees a teenage girl : I’ll do it.”

The joke comes after Gaetz’s sudden resignation from Congress, which was seemingly motivated by his desire to stop a House ethics report about his alleged sex trafficking from being published.

Jost continued, “Gaetz, who was created when Frankenstein raped Dracula, was chosen for attorney general after Trump remembered that his original pick was found dead in a jail cell.” Beside him showed a picture of the late Jeffrey Epstein .

Meanwhile, Michael Che set his sights on Elon Musk , whom Trump chose to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Elon Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency posted a job listing saying that they are looking for people willing to work 80 plus hours a week for no money,” Che said. “But you can’t be surprised that the white African guy’s first idea is slavery.”

Colin Jost added, “Congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy Jr ., who became the first brain worm survivor nominated into a cabinet level position. Kennedy, whose skin is always cooked to a perfect medium rare, will lead the Department of Health and Human Services.”