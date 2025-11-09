Colin Jost Rips RFK Jr.’s ‘Weird Move’ After Oval Office Collapse

Colin Jost is baffled by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reaction to a pharmaceutical executive collapsing in the Oval Office Thursday.

RFK Jr.’s quick departure from the room has sparked some confusion and speculation, with some pundits describing it as him fleeing the scene.

“The craziest part is that during the commotion, RFK Jr. just runs away,” Jost said at the start of “Weekend Update.”

“Watch this,” Jost said, showing a zoomed-in clip of RFK leaving as the others in the room rushed to help the man.

“How suspicious is that?” Jost said. “That’s a weird move.“

He added, “Don’t worry, by the way: the man who collapsed is totally OK. You can tell because if there’s something dead on the ground, RFK eats it.”

The joke was a reference to RFK’s surprising admission to reporters in August 2024 that he had owned a freezer filled with roadkill, which came shortly after he admitted to dumping a bear carcass in Central Park in 2014.

Jost also addressed the results of the 2025 NYC mayoral election on Tuesday.

Pointing out that Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor despite his opponent Andrew Cuomo receiving endorsements from Donald Trump and Eric Adams, Jost said, “which is like trying to bring a girl home by saying, ‘Not to brag, but I have hepatitis B and C.’”

SNL, Colin Jost on Zohran Mamdani NBC

Co-anchor Michael Che got some jokes in on the mayoral race too.

“Andrew Cuomo spent the last day before the election campaigning around the city in a white Ford Bronco, which is what O.J. Simpson used to get away from the police,” Che said.

He added, “But at least O.J. was ahead in the race for a while.”