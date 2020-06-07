Colin Powell Endorses Joe Biden, Blasts Trump as a ‘Dangerous’ Liar
Colin Powell, who served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president on Sunday while warning that President Donald Trump is “dangerous” for the country.
Powell, who endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he was “very close” to Biden on social and political matters and would be “voting for him” this year. Powell would go on to blast Trump for repeatedly insulting anyone who speaks against him.
“That is dangerous for our democracy, it is dangerous for our country, and I think what we’re seeing now, those massive protest movements...I think this suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore,” Powell exclaimed, adding that the president “lies all the time” and the situation has “gotten worse.”
Following Powell’s remarks, Trump tweeted in response: “Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?’ They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!”