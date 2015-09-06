Colin Powell: Iran Deal is "Pretty Good"

CHEAT SHEET
During a segment of NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed the Iran Deal on the table. "It's a pretty good deal," he said. He addressed the concern that the deal would allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon faster saying that people "forgetting the reality that [Iranian leaders] have been on a superhighway, for the last 10 years, to create a nuclear weapon or a nuclear weapons program, with no speed limit." Powell thinks the deal will move forward even if Congress doesn't end up agreeing. "Even if we were to kill the deal — which is not going to happen — it's going to take effect anyway, because all of these other countries that were in it with us are going to move forward," he said.