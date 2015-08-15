Colin Trevorrow to Direct ‘Episode IX’

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow will helm the 2019 release Star Wars: Episode IX. The still-unsubtitled space epic won’t begin shooting for “a few years,” according to a press release, but Trevorrow “is heading to Lucasfilm this year to begin working with artists and his fellow Star Wars directors.” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy cited Trevorrow’s first film, Safety Not Guaranteed, as a major factor in his selection. “The power of that film paired with the enormous success of Jurassic World speaks volumes about his abilities both as a storyteller and skilled filmmaker,” she said. In a statement, Trevorrow said, “This is not a job or an assignment. It is a seat at a campfire, surrounded by an extraordinary group of storytellers, filmmakers, artists and craftspeople…We will do this by channeling something George Lucas instilled in all of us: boundless creativity, pure invention and hope.”
