Collapsed Buildings Kill 22 in India

At least 22 people are dead after two buildings collapsed this weekend in India. The first occurred in New Delhi, the capital. A 50-year-old building toppled and killed 11 people, including children, on Saturday. Later in the day in Chennai, an 11-story building under construction collapsed and killed at least 11 people. Many workers had been gathering in the basement at the time to collect their wages. The BBC reports that more than 100 workers are feared to still be trapped. Five people from the construction company, including two directors, have been detained by authorities, but building collapses are unfortunately common in India. There are major housing shortages, and apartments are often constructed without permission, using substandard materials. In April 2013, 74 people were killed when a building in a suburb of Mumbai collapsed.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10