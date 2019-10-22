‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin’s Scandal-Scarred Daughters No Longer at USC

Read it at The New York Times
The University of Southern California said Monday that the daughters of Full House actress Lori Loughlin—who is accused of paying bribes to get them into the elite school—are no longer enrolled. The New York Times reports that the registrar provided no other details about Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, but it has been investigating three dozen students tied to the “Varsity Blues” scandal. While actress Felicity Huffman and other parents have taken plea deals and agreed to serve jail time, Loughlin and her husband have not changed their not guilty pleas.