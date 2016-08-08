College Athlete Killed Playing Pokemon

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
A 20-year-old college baseball player was fatally shot late Saturday near San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf while playing Pokemon Go. Calvin Riley was shot in Aquatic Park, a popular tourist area adjacent to Ghiradelli Square, around 10 p.m. by an unknown suspect, police said. Paramedics weren’t able to revive Riley, a pitcher for San Joaquin Delta College, at the scene. An investigator told reporters the shooting “makes no sense” and that the area was “bustling” when Riley was shot. Authorities said they hope surveillance footage, in addition to witness reports, will turn up new evidence. “There’s a good chance someone saw something,” Sgt. Robert Jansing said.