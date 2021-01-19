College Board Dumps Subject Tests, Optional Writing From SATs Because of Coronavirus Chaos
OH HAPPY DAY
America’s high-school students haven’t had much to celebrate since last March, but finally there is some good news: The SAT is about to become a lot simpler. The dreaded exams will no longer include optional subject tests or an optional writing test, and the College Board said it will announce further changes this spring. Many colleges and universities have already stopped requiring the tests for admissions applications altogether, and the coronavirus pandemic rapidly accelerated that trend. Thousands of students were unable to take the test last spring and colleges have had to choose an incoming class without their results. The College Board said it is working on a version that could be taken online, and said in a statement Tuesday that the pandemic “accelerated a process already underway at the College Board to simplify our work and reduce demands on students.”