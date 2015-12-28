College Student Dies From Holding Breath

CHEAT SHEET
A 21-year-old Dartmouth swimmer died trying to swim four laps without breathing, according to a sheriff's report issued on Monday. The student, Tate Ramsden, was at a YMCA pool in Sarasota, Florida this weekend with his family. Lifeguards and medical personnel attempted to revive him. Water and blood came out of his nose and mouth when they did. Ramsden swam for Dartmouth his freshman and sophomore year. He was expected to graduate in 2017.