    Colombia Extends Cease-Fire With FARC

    MAKING AN EFFORT

    © Handout . / Reuters

    President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia announced Thursday that he is extending a cease-fire with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) until Dec. 31, in an effort to save a peace accord initially rejected by voters. Santos, who won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, is engaged in conversations with FARC leaders to improve the deal and make it more palatable to a wider populace. Former President Alvaro Uribe, who was against the deal in its original form, wants harsher penalties for members of the group who committed war crimes.

