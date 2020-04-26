Colorado Cops Use Genealogy to Crack 1963 Murder of Girl

Read it at KDVR
It might be the oldest unsolved murder cracked with genealogy sleuthing. Colorado police says they have identified a suspect in the 1963 sexual assault and slaying of 16-year-old Girl Scout camp counselor Margaret “Peggy” Beck. James Raymond Taylor would be 80 now—and police admit they don’t even know if he’s alive. But using DNA from the crime scene and genealogy research using online databases led them to conclude Taylor murdered the teen in her tent 57 years ago. “Nothing would give us greater pleasure than to actually put the handcuffs on James Taylor,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader told KDVR.