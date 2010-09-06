Colorado Fire Forces Evacuation

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Denver Post
A fire that was first reported at 10 a.m. in the foothills of Boulder, Colorado, has now prompted the evacuation of 1,000 homes. Over 100 firefighters continue to battle the fire and facilitate evacuations. Commander Rick Brough of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said that many structures were lost when gusts of up to 45 miles per hour buffeted flames in a pine forest. At 5 p.m., two jumbo slurry planes carrying 3,000 gallons of retardant and a smaller plane carrying 700 gallons took off after being grounded all day due to high winds. Brough said the winds spread the fire faster than the firefighters could keep up with, burning 2,200 acres since this morning. The winds are expected to reverse and die down tonight.