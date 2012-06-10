Colorado Fire Grows to 20,000 Acres

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Denver Post
More than 250 firefighters are fighting a wildfire that has spread across 20,000 acres and destroyed 18 structures in Colorado. The High Park fire is northwest of Ft. Collins and 2,000 people have been requested to evacuate the surrounding area as the fire remains uncontained. "This is the fire a lot of folks in Larimer County have always worried about," said Governor John Hickenlooper. "We are throwing everything at it that we can." Fires are also tearing across Wyoming and New Mexico—where a new fire is threatening homes, though it is smaller than the recent Whitewater-Baldy fire, which was the biggest in the state's history.