Colorado has collected over $1 billion in revenue from marijuana sales since legalizing it in 2014, The Denver Post reports. Marijuana tax, license and fee revenues have hit $1.02 billion in the state, with marijuana sales hitting over $6.5 billion. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state has 2,917 “licensed marijuana businesses” and 41,076 people legally working in the industry. The revenue is reportedly used to fund youth and public health programs, including “mental health services, youth literacy initiatives and anti-bullying programs in schools” on the state and local level. Gov. Jared Polis said the cannabis industry is aiding on Colorado’s economic growth and creating jobs while “generating valuable revenue.” Colorado was the first state to legalize marijuana, and nine other states and Washington, D.C. have also since legalized it.