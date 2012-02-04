Colorado Hit By Massive Blizzard

CHEAT SHEET
It’s a snowy weekend in Colorado. The season’s first major snowstorm dumped up to six feet of snow in the Rocky Mountain foothills and one to two feet in Denver. Near-zero visibility caused officials to close all 160 miles of westbound Interstate 70 between the Kansas state line and Denver. Travelers mostly heeded warnings to stay inside, and the accident rate was low. Some 600 flights were canceled out of Denver International Airport. The storm has moved eastward, dumping 13 inches of snow on Nebraska.