Colorado Launches Pot Safety Campaign

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Colorado state health officials announced a new $5.7 million public campaign to educate residents about responsible use of marijuana, a departure from previous marketing efforts to deter teen pot use. The “Good to Know” campaign uses a more uplifting tone featuring colorful print adds, a folksy voiceover for radio broadcasts, and has been described as “bright and neighborly,” said Dr. Larry Wolk, Denver’s chief medical officer. The aim is to promote the safe use of pot without alienation in Colorado, which is one of four U.S. states where recreational use of marijuana is legal. Last year the state’s “Don’t Be a Lab Rat” campaign was met with derision as a revamped “Just Say No” message.