Colorado Principal Resigns After Students Re-Enact George Floyd’s Murder
‘DISTURBING AND DISGUSTING’
The principal of a Longmont, Colorado, high school resigned on Monday, just weeks after a Snapchat picture surfaced of three students re-enacting the killing of George Floyd, the Daily Camera reports. The picture shows two students kneeling on a third in blackface who lies face-down on the ground, with the caption “bye bye seniors (sic)” in seeming mockery of the killing. Principal Rachel Ayers will be replaced by Brian Young, who will host a series of student and community meetings at the school “with a focus on a safe and inclusive school environment and culture for every student, teacher, staff, and community member,” according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Don Haddad. Ayers’ resignation comes after a local NAACP chapter, among other organizations, had asked the school to work to address the incident, which Haddad had called “disturbing and disgusting” and “a very serious matter” in an earlier statement.