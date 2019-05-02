Colorado Senator Michael Bennet Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) announced this morning that he was joining the historically massive 2020 Democratic presidential field. “My plan is to run for president,” he told CBS This Morning. He was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and had indicated that if he was cancer-free following surgery that he would enter the field. A spokesperson recently said it was a success. Bennet has served in the Senate since 2009 and recently caught national attention for a viral takedown of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on the Senate floor that quickly became the most watched Senate floor speech in CSPAN history. A supporter of a public option, but not Medicare for All, Bennet will likely be perceived as more of a moderate in the field of more than 20 candidates. Also to progressives' chagrin, Bennet leads all 2020 contenders in backing court picks by President Trump. Among other candidates he'll be competing against is another Coloradan, former Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper.