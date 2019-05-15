Colorado STEM School Shooting Suspect Devon Erickson Faces 48 Charges

One of the students accused in the deadly Colorado STEM high-school shooting is now facing 48 criminal charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, arson, and theft, prosecutors said on Wednesday. The accused gunmen, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, is accused of killing one student and injuring eight more during the May 7 shooting at the STEM school in Highlands Ranch along with 16-year-old Alec McKinney. Erickson appeared Wednesday morning before Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade, who denied the teen bail but approved the prosecutor’s request to keep all court documents sealed pending the completion of the police investigation.

McKinney also appeared in court Wednesday morning, where District Attorney George Brauchler announced that the teen can be charged as an adult, which allows prosecutors to pursue harsher sentences. It was not immediately clear how many charges McKinney faces, since his court records are not public. Erickson, who was originally charged with 30 counts, remains in custody without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock.