Colorado Wildfire Rages

“Fire behavior and fire weather has not been our friend,” Justin Smith, a Colorado sheriff, told reporters late Saturday as a wildfire in the north of the state spread to 8,000 acres. The High Park fire, as it has come to be known, began Saturday morning and spread rapidly, with about 200 firefighters now deployed to battle the flames, which have fed on dry vegetation. Evacuations were ordered in the area, in one case causing a wedding party to make a speedy change of plans as the fire approached. Fire officials said it is likely that the fire will continue to spread Sunday.