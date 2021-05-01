CHEAT SHEET
Three Bears Euthanized After Woman Apparently Mauled to Death
A 39-year-old Colorado woman was found dead near a highway Friday night after a suspected bear attack, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. The agency said that the woman went walking with her two dogs, according to her boyfriend, who talked to her late Friday morning. He told police that he returned home that night to find both dogs but no sign of the woman. After going out to search for her, the boyfriend found the woman around 9:30 p.m. and called police. Investigators found bear scat and large amounts of hair at the scene, and a K9 team found a mother bear with her two cubs nearby. The bears were euthanized and DNA evidence has been collected from the animals. The official cause of death of the woman is still being investigated.