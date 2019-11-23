Columbia University Fencing Team’s Plan to Hand Trump a Protest Note Is Thwarted

Read it at The Washington Post
Columbia University’s fencing team planned to present President Trump with a protest letter when they visited the White House for a celebration of college champions on Friday. Instead, the athletes told The Washington Post, an aide said the Secret Service would not allow it, took the letter and promised to deliver it. “Secret Service made it pretty clear that something could happen, and I don’t want to find out what that is,” team captain Nolen Scruggs said. The students said the letter raised concerns about gender equality. They also wore large white lapel pins in honor of the suffrage movement—and said they rebuffed an aide’s request to remove them.