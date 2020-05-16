CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Comedian, Actor and Mockumentary Master Fred Willard Dies Aged 86

    BEST IN SHOW

    Emily Shugerman

    Gender Reporter

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kitty Bungalow

    Prolific comic actor Fred Willard died Friday night of natural causes at age 86, his representative told Rolling Stone. Willard was best known for his work in several of director Christopher Guest’s renowned mockumentaries, including This is Spinal Tap and Best in Show. Guest’s wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, was one of the first to mark Willard’s passing, tweeting: “How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.” Willard received four primetime Emmy nominations in his more than 50-year career, most recently for his role as Frank Dunphy in ABC’s Modern Family. He had scene-stealing roles in Austin Powers, Anchorman and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.

    Read it at Rolling Stone