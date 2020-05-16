CHEAT SHEET
Comedian, Actor and Mockumentary Master Fred Willard Dies Aged 86
Prolific comic actor Fred Willard died Friday night of natural causes at age 86, his representative told Rolling Stone. Willard was best known for his work in several of director Christopher Guest’s renowned mockumentaries, including This is Spinal Tap and Best in Show. Guest’s wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, was one of the first to mark Willard’s passing, tweeting: “How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.” Willard received four primetime Emmy nominations in his more than 50-year career, most recently for his role as Frank Dunphy in ABC’s Modern Family. He had scene-stealing roles in Austin Powers, Anchorman and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.