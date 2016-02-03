Comedian Bob Elliott Dead at 92

CHEAT SHEET
Legendary comedian Bob Elliott died late Tuesday, aged 92, at his home in Maine. Elliott, best-known for his work as half of the "Bob and Ray" comedy duo, is survived by two sons, including comedic actor Chris Elliott; three daughters; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The New York Times described his comedic work as largely "debunking gasbags, political airheads, no-talent entrepreneurs and Madison Avenue hypemasters" with "caustic satire but wry understatement." Elliott reportedly had throat cancer.