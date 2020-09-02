Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused of Exposing Himself to Multiple Women
NOT FUNNY
Stand-up comedian Chris D’Elia, who denied multiple allegations of sexually harassing underage girls earlier this summer, has now been accused of exposing and touching himself in front of multiple women, according to CNN. Actress Megan Drust told CNN that she had agreed to give D’Elia a ride home in 2011 when he reportedly unzipped his pants out of the blue and asked her to touch his genitals. She alleged that he then began to masturbate in front of her. According to comedian Bill Dawes, who has toured with D’Elia before, this isn’t the first time that he’s exposed himself to others. D’Elia also is accused of exposing himself to a hotel worker who fixed his AC unit in 2018. In June, multiple women shared their stories with The Daily Beast about how the 40-year-old actively pursued underage girls. D’Elia has denied the allegations. His attorney told CNN “he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent.”