Comedian D.L. Hughley Slams Janet Jackson’s ‘White Woman’ Nose Over Kamala Harris Insult

“King of Comedy” D.L. Hughley didn’t mince words in response to Janet Jackson’s viral comments about Vice President Kamala Harris’ race.

“#JanetJacksons interview sounded like a #Trump rally! FYI!! It’s a little ironic to question whether someone is Black while you’re breathing through the nose of a white woman!” Hughley shared in a Sunday post on X.

Hughley’s condemnation comes after Jackson speculated about the Democratic presidential nominee’s race in an interview with The Guardian published Saturday.

“She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” Jackson said in the interview. “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days…I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Jackson then seemed to issue a public apology that was later revealed to be issued without her authorization. The rep who issued the apology later told the Daily Beast he was fired over the incident.

Reactions to Hughley’s unfiltered posts varied. Some agreed in calling out Jackson’s comments while others shamed The Hughleys actor for stooping so low.

After going after her nose, Hughley fired off two more messages aimed at the Grammy winner.

“#KamalaHarris looks the way she does cuz she has mom from India and a dad from Jamaica! #JanetJackson looks the way she does cuz she has a plastic surgeon!” he wrote Sunday.

“All I know is #Kamala looks like she did when she was in Oakland! But Janet don't look like she did when she was Penny! What the hell was in that iron??” he added, seemingly referring to Jackson’s recurring role as Penny Gordon Woods on the 1970s sitcom Good Times.

A Hughley representative said he had nothing to say about his comments “beyond what he has posted. ”