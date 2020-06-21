Comedian D.L. Hughley Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Collapsing On Stage in Nashville

Read it at ABC News
Comedian D.L. Hughley says he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a comedy club performance in Nashville, Tennessee. The 57-year-old posted the announcement on Twitter, in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration after losing consciousness on the stage of the Zanies comedy club Friday. “I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms.” Hughley says he will now quarantine in a Nashville hotel room.