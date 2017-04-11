Comedian Hasan Minhaj Will Perform at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Hasan Minhaj, a 31-year-old comedian and senior correspondent on The Daily Show, will perform at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29. President Trump and his entire White House staff have announced they will forego the event this year. The spot for the featured comedian was reportedly tough to fill due to the nature of the relationship between the Trump White House and the press corps. Minhaj’s performance has been announced later than any other in recent history. “I am thrilled that Hasan will serve as our featured entertainer at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” said WHCA President Jeff Mason. “Hasan’s smarts, big heart, and passion for press freedom make him the perfect fit for our event, which will be focused on the First Amendment and the importance of a robust and independent media.” Minhaj said in a statement, “It is a tremendous honor to be a part of such a historic event even though the president has chosen not to attend this year. SAD! Now more than ever, it is vital that we honor the First Amendment and the freedom of the press.” When The Daily Beast's Matt Wilstein interviewed Minhaj just before the presidential election last fall, he defended the right to parody Trump, saying, "As much as Trump says he loves America, he really just loves dictatorships. He loves threatening to imprison his opponents. He wants to limit free speech. And yes, he has threatened libel against people that speak out against him.”
