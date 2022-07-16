CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Comedian Jak Knight Dead at 28
WAY TOO YOUNG
Read it at Variety
Comedian Jak Knight has died at the age of 28, according to multiple reports citing his family. The writer and stand-up comic is said to have died in Los Angeles on Thursday night, but no further details were provided on the circumstances. Knight most recently starred in the Peacock series “Bust Down,” which he also co-created, and he had a slew of writing and production credits to his name. He was a writer on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” for several seasons and also played Devon in the animated show. In addition, his own Netflix special aired in 2018 in The Comedy Lineup series.